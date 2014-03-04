Zigen 4k Modular Matrix Switches

The What: Zigen is releasing their new 4K UltraHD Modular Matrix Switches to coincide their line of HDMI 4K connectivity products.

Zigen HX-1616 HDBTThe Zigen 2K/4K modular HDMI to HDBaseT matrix switch is field upgradable from 2x2 to 16x16. Available two port cards (two inputs and two outputs) include 70m and 100m HDBaseT along with HDMI to HDMI cards. Models ZIG-HX-88HDBT and ZIG-HX-1616HDBT are currently shipping.What Else: EDID management, IR functions, memory management and internal power supply are a few of the features of the new HX series. Control system integration is possiblewith Crestron, AMX, RTI, Control4, Bitwise, and URC drivers available to Zigen dealers.



One More Thing: The entire Zigen line of industry leading 2K/4K 70 and 100 meter HDMI Extenders, Distribution Amps, Modular HDMI and HDBaseT Matrix Switches and Audio Distribution is available at www.Zigencorp.com.