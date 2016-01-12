Atlona's Focus at ISE 2016

Atlona, at the ISE 2016 Show in Amsterdam, will continue to focus on collaborative solutions for commercial and educational settings, increase selection in the category of 4K/UHD distribution amplifiers, and feature enhancements for new software and 4K hardware platforms launched last year.

The company is now a first-time gold-level sponsor of ISE to support the opening of Atlona International AG in Zurich and draw attention to its increasing presence in the Middle East and Asia as well as Europe.

“We are aiming to make 2016 a breakout year for Atlona in terms of the solutions, service and support we deliver to our international partners,” said Ilya Khayn, Atlona CEO and co-founder. “Atlona is making the commitment to be global and act local. We are working to take advantage of our global opportunities by being in front of our customers where they do business. On the product side, we have some important launches planned for this show and more major announcements in store for later this year.”

Ronni Guggenheim, general manager of Atlona International, said that at ISE, Atlona will introduce a new collaboration system for huddle spaces and classrooms; the company’s first 4K-capable line of HDBaseT distribution amps for distance applications; new multi-format commercial switchers; and updates to the new AMS system management software.

“Integrators will also see that we’ve listened to what additional features they wanted on the 4K products we launched last year and that many of those enhancements, like advanced display control, are being included,” said Guggenheim.