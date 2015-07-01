Atlona Ships 4K/UHD, HDCP 2.2 Compliant Matrix Switchers

AV connectivity solutions provider Atlona is now shipping its AT-UHD-PRO3-88M 8x8 and AT-UHD-PRO3-66M 6x6, the company's first HDMI to HDBaseT matrix switchers for multi-zone residential or commercial distribution applications, which are capable of handling 4K/UHD video at 60 Hz with HDCP 2.2 copy protection.

“I believe we are among the first to ship a matrix with 4K/UHD capabilities and HDCP 2.2 copy protection,” said Ilya Khayn, co-founder and president at Atlona. “We had an overwhelmingly positive response to these matrix switchers when we first introduced them back in February, and now our customers will be among the first to have this class of product.”



The models provide HDBaseT outputs for cable runs of both 230 ft (70m) and 328 ft (100m), with 48V power over Ethernet (PoE), two HDMI outputs that are independently selectable as mirrored or matrix outputs, analog audio de-embedding on multiple sources, EDID communications support, a web-based GUI for matrix configuration, and front panel controls.



Both models also come with the capability for bidirectional remote control via IP, IR, and RS-232 protocols using thrid-party control systems. In addition to supporting the latest standards for video and content protection, the models are equipped with audio features such as the de-embedding of high-resolution audio streams with support for signals up to 192 kHz/24-bit plus independent control for volume, mute, and five-band EQ for all de-embedded audio content.



The units connect to analog audio outputs (unbalanced) via captive-screw connectors. In anticipation of future software upgrades, Atlona has also equipped the new matrix switchers with dedicated firmware data ports for IP (RJ-45) and USB connection.



The matrix switchers feature 2RU enclosures with internal, international power supplies and a 10-year warranty.