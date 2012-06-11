Savant Adds QMotion to Partners Program

Savant Systems LLC has added QMotion Shades to its Partners in Excellence cooperative program.

QMotion was founded in 2009 and is based in Pensacola, FL. The company specializes in motorized window shade solutions that do not require any wiring. Current models boast a battery life of 5 years and are RF-controlled.

"Our alignment with Savant will provide installers with a whisper quiet, battery powered wireless window covering that is ideal for both residential and commercial applications," said Gordon J. Wuthrich, COO of QMotion Shades. "In addition to traditional applications in the home, QMotion has had success in hospitality, healthcare and office environments as well," Wuthrich added. "We look forward to expanded market visibility through the Partners in Excellence program with Savant."

Participation in Savant’s Partners in Excellence cooperative program will facilitate the integration of QMotion’s devices within the Savant system environment. “We are thrilled to add an innovator and manufacturer of quality window treatment products such as QMotion to our Partners in Excellence program," said Savant’s director of business development, Bob Ross. "Installers will benefit from the synergy between the brands, creating the most efficient experience for dealers and end users alike."

The core of Savant’s technology is an open programmable platform built upon the Mac OS X operating system supporting various communication protocols and offering high speed AV switching, scaling and processing.