Atlona Named First Technology Partner of The Global Presence Alliance

Atlona has been named the first Technology Partner of The Global Presence Alliance (GPA).

The GPA is comprised of a select group of audiovisual, unified communications, and managed services solution providers worldwide, who have joined together to reduce costs, improve efficiency, and enhance communication for global clients. This new Technology Partner classification adds a third tier to the organization’s GPA Accredited Vendor Program (AVP), and widens the scope of the program to include a range of emerging technology manufacturers.

“Atlona has put a major focus on extending its global footprint to adhere to our ‘be global, act local’ philosophy,” said Ronni Guggenheim, general manager, Atlona International. “Joining The Global Presence Alliance’s Accredited Vendor Program as the first Technology Partner is a major milestone for us. We look forward to working with GPA members to improve their understanding of our products and how they can benefit customers.”

"Our Accredited Vendor Program is almost two years old, and we have made great strides in forming closer global collaborative relationships and operational and logistical alignment within our current portfolio of AVP vendor partners,” said GPA board director for vendor relations, Philip Holtum. “However, we continue to identify a number of additional vendors of interest to our members; vendors who in return see great value in increasing their exposure and relationships with the GPA community. Atlona’s recent market growth, positioning, and interest in the GPA made them an easy first choice.”

The GPA’s board director for customer strategy, David Lesch of AV Media (Prague, Czech Republic), added: “A key GPA focus is to enhance the leadership and maturity of our members—not only for global project delivery, but in their businesses. Atlona’s addition as the first GPA Vendor Program Technology Partner will broaden the portfolio of trusted and credible solutions that will bring significant value to GPA members and their customers.”