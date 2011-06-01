SpectraCal to Hold Monitor Calibration Seminar

SpectraCal is offering an eight hour Pro Monitor Calibration Training Seminar, to be held on July 22 in Boston, MA.

The course will cover the latest in video technology including 3D, LCD, plasma, LED backlit, and front projection. The seminar will teach new knowledge about performance factors that determine projection and display image quality.

Experienced instructors will provide a walkthrough of video calibration, including in-depth discussions and analysis. Attendees will gain experience with hands-on calibrations using color meters from X-Rite and Klein, pattern sourced hardware form AV Foundry and Quantum Data, and SpectraCal’s CalMAN software.

Graduates of the professional course earn CEDIA CEU credits, are entitled to test out of the ISF Level One Course to gain entrance to ISF Level II at a discounted rate, and receive discount certificates for ISF-Commercial courses.

The Professional Calibration Training Course is $399, which includes workbook, and discount certificates.