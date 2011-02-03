APEX Award Finalists Announced

- Digital Signage Expo has announced the finalists for its Apex Awards for 2011. The annual DSE Apex Awards “honor innovation in the development and deployment of technology in the global DOOH industry. Nominees are the end use site of the installation.”
- Chosen by an independent panel of five industry journalists, including David Keene, Executive Editor of Digital Signage magazine and Digital Signage Weekly, this year’s Apex Award finalists were named from a field of 78 entrants vying in 10 major digital signage categories. Gold, Silver and Bronze Apex Awards will be presented in each category at a special awards banquet slated for the opening night of DSE 2011 on Wednesday, February 23, from 7-9 p.m. at the Paris Hotel in Las Vegas.
- The finalists include:
- Arts, Entertainment, Recreation:
- Israeli Pavilion in Expo 2010 China
- The Museum of Brazil's Sport Club Internacional
- The Sony Centre for the Performing Arts
- Business, Industry & Government:
- Amway Brand Center
- NASDAQ
- The Nielsen Co.
- Education & Healthcare:
- TENQ
- Texas State Technical College
- West Texas A&M University
- Event Venues:
- Amway Center Arena
- New Meadowlands
- Squash Showdown
- Food & Beverage:
- 4 Food
- Playmixes
- Toscanini's
- Hospitality:
- JW Marriott Marquis Miami
- Northern Quest Resort & Casino
- WOW Dolphin Hotel
- Public Spaces:
- Bell Ice Cube
- Thomson Reuters
- Vans
- Retail:
- Bell
- Camelback Toyota
- Infiniti
- Transportation:
- Destination Shuttle Services
- Ad Airport Media & Clear Channel Interspace Airports
- Tallink Silja Ferries
- New Concept:
- Digital City Media Group LLC
- Intel End Cap Concept
- Intel Virtual Footwear Concept
- To purchase tickets for the Awards dinner, register at www.dse2011.com or call 708-486-0759
