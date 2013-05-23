Clear-Com Eclipse HX-Delta Matrix Frame

Clear-Com’s Eclipse HX-Delta Matrix Frame brings the high capacity of Clear-Com's larger matrices to a compact, cost-effective 3RU frame. This smaller frame allows connectivity using IP or fiber as well as seamless integration with wireless and third-party devices without external interface frames.



The Eclipse HX-Delta system also offers a new connection paradigm for larger venues such as performing arts complexes. Due to its small size and lower cost, HX-Delta gives users the option of building a distributed matrix system with frames in multiple areas of a facility. This new solution offers a more flexible workflow and permits shorter cable runs between system frames and intercom panels, cutting down on cabling costs. The size of the Eclipse HX-Delta also makes it suited for applications where space is limited but advanced connectivity is required, as with industrial or rental and staging applications.

The HX-Delta's four interface card slots provide users with the flexibility of using a variety of connectivity options. Cards include the E-MADI64-HX 64 bi-directional channel card, the IVC-32-HX IP connection card and the E-Que-HX integrated wireless/E1/T1 trunking card, among others. Three internal slots for interface modules allow the HX-Delta to integrate seamlessly with other third-party communication devices, such as telephones, two-way radios, and camera intercoms. The HX-Delta also comes with two CPU cards for redundant system control.