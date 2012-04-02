NEC Updates MultiSync EA Series

NEC Display Solutions of America has announced the latest addition to its next-generation MultiSync EA Series: the 22-inch EA223WM, for high-performance enterprise users.

The EA223WM ships with a 3-year limited parts and labor warranty and will be available in April at an estimated street price of $259.

Improving upon its predecessor, the EA223WM is mercury-free and more energy efficient as a result of LED backlighting technology. This reduces power consumption, allows a new slim and light weight chassis and creates more desktop space. Its integrated touch-sensitive controls enable simple display adjustments through the On Screen Display (OSD).

The EA223WM's smart sensing technology includes ambient light and human sensors to automatically detect work conditions and determine the proper display brightness. The advanced ControlSync allows users to control up to six next-generation MultiSync EA Series displays and adjusts up to 26 settings of each monitor simultaneously via the master monitor. This is most beneficial for multi-monitor setups.