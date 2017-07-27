Atlona Adds Southwest Regional Manager to U.S. Sales Team

Atlona has hired Remy Nguyen as regional sales manager, commercial, for the Southwestern United States, with the aim of helping resellers and systems integrators navigate the AV industry’s IP-fueled business and technology transitions. Based in Orange County, CA, Nguyen will work closely with dealers, distributors, and partners to promote and support the company’s commercial solutions in Southern California, southern Nevada, Arizona, New Mexico, and Utah.

Remy Nguyen

Nguyen has nearly 12 years of AV industry experience at companies spanning both manufacturing and systems integration. He joins Atlona from AV systems design and integration firm Avidex, where he served as director of sales and business development. Nguyen was previously a regional sales manager at Extron Electronics, where he developed the newly defined Pacific Northwest region into one of the company’s top-producing territories.

“The AV industry is in the midst of a period of disruptive change, with movements such as BYOD and the blending of traditional AV with IT technologies, creating both new opportunities and new challenges for resellers and integrators,” Nguyen said. “Atlona’s agility and forward-looking vision have made the company a vanguard in addressing these trends with practical and cost-efficient solutions, from the game-changing OmniStream AV-over-IP platform and Velocity cloud-based control system, to the flexible AT-UHD-SW-510W wired and wireless switcher. I look forward to working closely with Atlona’s channel partners to help them capitalize on the industry’s transition and empower their customers through these innovations.”

“We’re pleased to welcome Remy to the Atlona team,” said Bruce Moses, Atlona’s national sales manager, Western region for the commercial market. “His proven history in developing channel relationships and direct experience on the systems integration side of this rapidly changing industry should prove extremely beneficial in supporting our sales partners and growing our business in the territory.”