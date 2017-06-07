Atlona Adds Moses, Kupecz to North America Sales Team

With the aim of broadening its sales reach throughout North America, Atlona has made two new managerial appointments. Joining the company are Bruce Moses as national sales manager, Western region; and Nicki Kupecz as regional sales manager, serving Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Bruce Moses

Based in Seattle and reporting to Atlona CEO and co-founder Ilya Khayn, Moses brings nearly 25 years of experience to the company. His experience includes 17 years in AV systems integration as a principal at Wire Ways/Premier Technology Group, and six years at Crestron as a regional sales manager.

“My experience in the systems integration side of the business provides me with an acute understanding of the challenges integrators face in providing complete, interoperable systems for their customers,” Moses said. “These challenges are magnified as the industry transitions to IP and the cloud. Atlona is addressing these with a true solutions-based approach that brings functional products and applications together.”

Based in Austin, TX and reporting to Atlona national sales manager Amelia Vrabel, Kupecz’s 15 years of industry experience also crosses manufacturing and systems integration. She most recently spent seven years at The Whitlock Group as a key account executive, where she routinely surpassed sales goals by as much as 250 percent. Her experience working with enterprise-scale clients in education, corporate, and government at Whitlock and manufacturer Spectrum Industries prepares her for success across Atlona’s business verticals.

Nicki Kupecz“The AV industry is shifting, and conference rooms are less about the wow factor and more focused on simplified solutions and ease of use for end users,” Kupecz said. “Atlona is clearly on the leading edge of this trend, having proven their leadership in HDBaseT solutions and now bringing game-changing solutions like the OmniStream AV-over-IP family and the Velocity cloud-based control system to market. Atlona was also among the first companies to recognize the value of soft codec conferencing with the rise of huddle spaces, and the AT-UHD-HDVS-300 series offers a perfect solution for customers moving away from more traditional and expensive videoconferencing systems. These are disruptive solutions coming to market at a time when the AV industry is ready for disruption.”

Moses and Kupecz will join Atlona next week at InfoComm 2017 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, where the company will demonstrate OmniStream, Velocity, and the AT-UHD-HDVS-300 soft codec conferencing system among several new products at booth 3961.