NSCA Reveals New Classes, Training

Cedar Rapids, IA--NSCA announced that it will continue its theme to Adapt.Evolve.Compete with 19 new education classes, specific networking opportunities, and business resources exclusive to NSCA members.

NSCA University is offering more than 20 classes designed to allow you more time to walk the show floor and witness the new technologies and applications. Most sessions range from 90 minutes to two hours, provide you the necessary information to successfully run your business so you can continue to increase your profits, product offerings, and customer service. Additionally, NSCA’s project management training returns to help train employees in this critical element of business.

Join your industry peers during:

* BLC Alumni Reception – Reconnect with attendees from prior years and discuss the strategies you learned and implemented during the Business & Leadership Conference. Attend this event to earn discounts on registration only available during InfoComm12.

* Women in AV – Women in NSCA and Women in AV are joining efforts to network and share tips, ideas and success stories.

* NSCA Member Appreciation Reception - Enjoy drinks and the company of fellow industry professionals to share challenges and solutions. NSCA will also recognize the industry’s up-and-coming Movers & Shakers, the Lifetime Achievement Award winner and more.

* Annual Member Meeting & Industry Forum - Enjoy coffee as you hear the many updates NSCA has underway, get caught up on legislative issues, and approve the slate for the NSCA Board of Directors.

* Industry Charity Concert Featuring the Drunk Unkles - The Drunk Unkles return to InfoComm12 to raise money for the NSCA Education Foundation. Join NSCA for a night of blues from this band made up of industry peers. Stop by the NSCA Booth or any of the sponsors booths to pick up a ticket.

Stop by the NSCA Zone (Booth #C11536) for ideas to save money, improve business productivity and find research on industry trends. Gain information on:

* Industry trends and forecasts gathered from NSCA industry research reports.

* Advice on prevailing wage, labor issues, OSHA, small business issues and opportunities and other legislative issues.

* Tips on how your NSCA membership can make you money.

* Networking opportunities with influential NSCA members and industry professionals.