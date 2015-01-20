ATEN VM1600 Digital Matrix Switch

ATEN has launched the VM1600 16x16 Digital Matrix Switch. ATEN hails the product as the industry's fastest digital matrix switch, which is capable of supporting mixed environments.



ATEN’s EDID technology ensures that the VM1600 provides the fastest switching speed between different inputs and outputs. The result: real-time, instant switching with no lag or artifacts, and a stable signal transmission.

Built into the VM1600 is a high-powered video wall processor. With a state-of-the-art processor, the VM1600 easily manages multiple wall configurations such as a 4x4 or 3x3 plus a 2x2, or four 2x2’s. With a simple GUI interface for the user to customize the audio/video wall outputs, the VM1600 provides high flexibility for multiple applications from one box.

The VM1600 has a built-in scaler that unifies video formats and provides continuous video streams, real-time switching and stable signal transmission. It is capable of high-speed switching between input/output ports – supporting TMDS high data transfer rates of up to 1080p /1920 x 1200 @ 60Hz to minimize latency. Outputs are automatically or manually set to match the native resolution of the display.

“Our instantaneous switching technology provides fast and responsive switching from any input to any output, without any compromise in resolution or performance,” explained Jack Wang CEO of ATEN. “The VM1600 is a truly unique and fast matrix switch that provides optimal quality and speed for entertainment and surveillance environments.”

Priced at $5500, the VM1600 will be available now with selection of DVI and HDMI I/O cards.