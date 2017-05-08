ATEN Launches 32x32 Modular Matrix Switch

The What: ATEN has introduced a new addition to the Modular Matrix Switch Series, the VM3200. The VM3200 32x32 Modular Matrix switch offers real-time management of up to 32 video sources and 32 displays simultaneously through modular I/O boards in a single chassis.

The What Else: Empowered by ATEN Seamless Switch technology, the video matrix switch integrates with video wall systems to project live video with precision in any dimension on a precise timeline. The VM3200 is well suited to retail spaces, training rooms, trade shows, security/control rooms, or any large-scale AV application.

Hot-pluggable I/O Boards and device parts allow video sources of any interface type to be routed independently to target displays of any interface, making it flexible to cross play video in any matrix. The hot-pluggable fan and power modules provide higher reliability and flexibility of maintenance.

The VM3200 provides live streams of connected video channels and image previews of video wall layouts via web GUI. In addition, the calendar-based scheduling also provides connection profiles synchronized with real-time clock. It supports 4K resolutions up to UHD (3840 x 2160) and DCI (4096 x 2160) with refresh rates of 30 Hz (4:4:4) and 60 Hz (4:2:0).

“To provide the best solutions to the market, ATEN keeps pushing our limits to make more connection possibilities happen. The VM3200 offers the latest technology in an all-in-one solution that is perfectly suitable for any modern, large-scale A/V environment,” said Kevin Chen, President of ATEN International.

The Bottom Line: The VM3200 provides live streams of connected video channels, modular I/O boards for flexible applications, and supports 4K resolutions up to UHD (3840 x 2160) and DCI (4096 x 2160) with refresh rates of 30Hz (4:4:4) and 60Hz (4:2:0).