Haivision Kudos at InfoComm 2012

Haivision’s KulaByte and Makito products were recognized with awards at InfoComm 2012 in Las Vegas. The awards were given by two key industry NewBay publications: Rental & Staging Systems magazine and Systems Contractor News magazine (sister magazines to NewBay’s Digital Signage magazine).

KulaByte Live Internet Encoder was chosen as the Best Video Streaming Product in the InfoComm/Rental & Staging New Product Awards. Providing source encoding for event broadcast, KulaByte matches exceptional HD quality with technologies design to maximize streams delivered to the Internet. These technologies include constant bit rate (CBR), Dynamic Stream Shaping (DSS), and Micro-Chunking, assuring optimal and dynamic usage of available uplink bandwidth. KulaByte is ideal for delivering adaptive bit rate (ABR) streams to desktops and mobile devices using Dynamic Flash and Adaptive HTTP Live Streaming (HLS).

The Makito encoder won the InfoComm/SCN Installation Product Award for Most Innovative Video Extension Product. As a low latency compact HD H.264 encoding appliance, the Makito, according to the company, “combines the efficiencies of H.264 video compression and the image quality of full HD video in a very small form factor at a very competitive price.” The Makito can be used to power internal IPTV systems (often with Haivision's Furnace system) or mated with the Makito decoder to extend HD signals across a campus or around the world.

The winners were announced in a special ceremony at InfoComm in Las Vegas on June 12. For information:

www.haivision.com