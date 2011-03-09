SunBrite Debuts 46-inch All-Weather Digital Signage

Tailoring their commercial product line for the digital signage market, SunBriteTV, provider of all-weather outdoor television technology, has introduced Model 4655DS-EST. This new 46-inch all-weather sunlight- readable digital display is targeted for outdoor commercial installations, and will be available April 1 with a projected MSRP of $6995.

The company says that the Model 4655DS-EST is an ideal solution for outdoor commercial digital signage applications. The 46-inch HD LCD screen delivers a super-bright 1500 nit HD image with a 3000:1 contrast ratio. The display can be factory-configured in landscape or portrait mode. The company’s patent-pending Extended Solar Tolerance airflow system cools the LCD panel and allows for longer exposure to direct sunlight.

The unit is engineered with a time-saving Service Set that allows users to perform routine maintenance and service functions without dismounting the display. The Hinged Front Bezel assembly allows easy access to the AR glass window, LCD module and fan modules. The Electronics Drawer slides open to service the display’s control electronics, and the Accessory Drawer allows users to install and service aftermarket electronic devices, such as media players and network boxes.

Engineered with SunBriteTV’s all-weather environmental feature-set, Model 4655DS-EST is built for permanent outdoor installation. The corrosion-resistant, powder-coated aluminum exterior protects the internal LCD components from rain, dirt, insects and extreme temperature ranges. Built into the exterior is an anti-reflective, impact- and scratch-resistant window that protects the LCD screen, reduces glare and improves the picture quality.

The internal climate control consists of a thermostatic heater and airflow fan system that automatically protects the display in external temperatures from -24 degrees up to 122 degrees F, while at the same time controls humidity and condensation allowing the unit to safely remain outdoors in extreme temperatures.

SunBriteTV’s innovative watertight cable entry system and cable pass-through design ensures quick and easy hook-up to a wide selection of video inputs, including four HDMI connections, component, VGA, S-video, composite, RF, RS232 serial and the discreet IR control. The IR window is concealed so that the emitter can be installed and protected in the water-tight cable box.