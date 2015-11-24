Ashly Audio Appoints Rep Firm Frequency Sales

Ashly Audio has named Frequency Sales as its manufacturer's rep in Chicago, Milwaukee, and the surrounding regions of northern Illinois and southeastern Wisconsin.

Gene Williams

Frequency Sales will represent Ashly's full catalog of products, which includes amplifiers with on-board processing, stand-alone Protea-based processors, and customizable interfaces, including intuitive fader-style controls and iPad apps. Frequency Sales specializes in live sound, studio and project studio recording, and installed sound.

"In sales, everyone knows that developing strong client relationships is key, and the folks at Frequency Sales really distinguish themselves in that regard," said John Sexton, Ashly's director of sales for North America. "In the research that led to our decision to partner with them, Frequency Sales clients consistently praised how committed the staff members were to meeting their needs. We're happy Ashly's customers will receive that same level of service in and around Chicago."



Added Gene Williams, president of Frequency Sales, "Although we are focused on understanding technology and how it can help solve our clients' problems, our strengths go well beyond that to considering the context in which the technology will be working, figuring out the best way to design and implement solutions, and training integrators and end users. Ashly Audio has the best technical solutions in the industry, and their client-centered philosophy is perfectly aligned with ours. It's a great fit, and we look forward to growing the Ashly user base in our territory."