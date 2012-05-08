DC Connect to Demo [i]connect at InfoComm

At InfoComm2012, first time exhibitor DC Connect will demonstrate the new undefinedconnect VIDEO, which takes undefinedcell technology and applies it to a low resolution LED Video Wall that is also interactive by using the undefinedcell’s unique “no-touch” interface capabilities.

With DC Connect’s undefinedconnect VIDEO, users can interact with low resolution video based content perhaps by “grabbing” an object and moving it across the wall, “wiping” away one video to reveal another playing “underneath” or the wall could react to their presence with colored sparkles and zones, following their movement across the surface.

The undefinedconnect VIDEO’s standard configuration is based on 2’x2’ modules which can be configured together for larger sizes and is run off of a standard Windows computer. An installation solution, undefinedconnect VIDEO may be most appropriate behind street level storefront windows and similar. The properties of the technology allow for the interaction to take place through the glass, always keeping the system safe and secure.

“We are very excited about demonstrating the undefinedconnect VIDEO capability at Infocomm2012 and making it one of our core offerings,” said John Moyik, president of DC Connect. “undefinedconnect VIDEO can bring a fun interactive component to advertising, as a way to attract the public to a location and as an interactive art display.”

Visit d-c-connect.com/i-cell and designcontact.com.