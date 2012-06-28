AMX DXLink Multi-Format Transmitters

AMX has released its DXLink Multi-Format Transmitters. Developed for use with the Enova DGX Digital Media Switchers and Enova DVX All-In-One Presentation Switchers, the transmitters add the ability to extend the reach of not only HDMI but now analog A/V sources, as well as control, Ethernet and power carrying the signals up to 100 meters over one twisted pair cable. Both the DXLink Multi-Format Transmitter Module and Wallplate designs are currently shipping.



DXLink Multi-Format TransmitterThere is a growing interest in network-centric A/V solutions. DXLink Multi-Format Transmitters provide a comfortable transition between traditional and network-centric A/V by providing full support for distributing traditional A/V formats but utilizing UTP cabling while simultaneously distributing control and IP data over the very same cable. They take installation flexibility even further by incorporating a 2x1 switcher design, a feat much appreciated by AMX integrators. As a 2x1, one analog input and one digital input are provided, giving the user the ability to remotely select from either source. This includes the capability to insert digital or analog audio into either of the actively chosen video sources.

Using an Enova Switcher, an installer has already avoided serious integration time. They feature exclusive technologies like SmartScale on every output to deliver video perfectly scaled for each display. They also include InstaGate Pro to smartly address key constraints and delays created by HDMI/HDCP. And with a single twisted pair cable connecting DXLink Transmitters to Enova DVX or DGX, all Enova capabilities are transported perfectly – 100 meters at a time from component to component. And this model can be carried out across an enterprise as far as needed.

The compact DXLink Transmitter Module is mounted with all V Style options including rack, surface mount or pole. The Wallplate mounts onto standard 2 gang US, UK or EU back boxes.

www.amx.com/products/AVB-TX-MULTI-DXLINK.asp