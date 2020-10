Arlington’s CED135 cable entry device with brushed opening organizes and protects low voltage cable against abrasion, with easy insertion of

individual cables or a bundle of Class 2 low voltage wiring.



Mounting holes allow for the attachment of a decorator-style wall plate to the low voltage side of an electrical box, giving extra support to the installation.The device is non-metallic and made locally in the United States. It is also available with a decorator-style wall plate (CED135WP).