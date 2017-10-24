Arista Corporation Introduces MVD-104 MultiView Video Processor

The What: Arista Corporation, global manufacturer of video wall LCD displays, AV extenders, matrix switchers, AV MultiViewers, and related products for the AV installation and industrial markets, is introducing the MVD-104 MultiView Video Processor. Featuring four video input modules, four video output modules, and a 4-Port USB switch, the MVD-104 makes an exceptional choice for the video studio, post video editing, and other AV applications where the ability to display multiple sources on multiple displays is desirable.

The What Else: The new MVD-104 is housed in a 2RU 19-inch rackmount form factor and offers five predefined display modes, including Quad (screen is split into four fields of equal size; each displaying the entire contents of four different video sources), Picture on Picture (full screen display is accompanied by three small images), Picture in Picture (size, position and selection of the thumbnail images is customizable), Dual Mode (two images from two video sources are displayed side by side) and Video Wall Controller. The MVD-104 can be customized for different display modes based on requirements and applications.

The Feature Set: This video processor offers four swappable video input modules, each one with the option to accept analog and digital video signals. The processor’s video input capability includes support for DVI/HDMI/3G-SDI and VGA/YPbPr/CVBS video signals. Similarly, the new MVD-104 offers four swappable HDMI video output modules for use with 2x2 video wall displays or for four individual displays. Arista’s MVD-104 offers a video extender module for remote video source and remote display capability up to 100 meters (328 feet) via CAT 6 cable. For applications requiring much longer extension for remote video source and remote display, an optional fiber video extender is available to connect a remote video source and remote display up to 1,000 meters (3,284 feet). The modular video inputs and modular video outputs of the MVD-104 provide flexibility and versatility to fit a broad range of Pro-AV applications requiring an AV signal from a diverse range of source devices, resolutions, and signal formats. Additional features of the Arista MVD-104 include an integrated 4-port USB KVM switch that enables users to toggle devices between the connected computers. Additionally, there is an audio output jack for audio monitoring, an Ethernet port for control software running on a remote computer, an RS-232 port for use with the MVD-108 control console, plus an IR (infrared) receiver for IR remote control purposes.

The Why: Paul Shu, President of Arista Corporation, commented on the company’s MVD-104 Multi-Function Video Processor, “Our new MVD-104 provides the power and flexibility needed to adapt to the ever-changing demands of media-rich AV environments. When you’re working on a multi-video source studio production, you need to see all the sources, graphics, and program displays at the same time. The MVD-104 MultiViewer lets you see everything, no matter what the video standard! Each video output of the MVD-104 can be programmed to display a specific video source and to display 4 video sources in quadrant format. For example, two outputs are dedicated for a production display, one output for pre-view display, and one output for quad view display—with the ability to monitor all four video sources at the same time. With its rich feature set, I’m confident AV integrators will find much to like.”

Info: The Arista MDV-104 Multi-View Video Processor carries a MSRP starting from $1,699. The unit is available now.