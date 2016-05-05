AQAV Provides Design Training

AQAV is providing training and certification for Certified Quality Designer AV (“CQD” 24 RUs!) and Certified Quality Technician AV (“CQT” 24 RUs!) at the Tuscany Suites and Casino, Las Vegas, NV.

The principal difference of AQAV courses from other industry training stems from a focus on group activity. AQAV believes that AV technology is complex and often relies on group redundancy, rather than individual technical skills to maintain quality. AQAV asserts that its education program focuses on the “human system” that designs and installs AV systems.

For more information and course outlines and objectives, see www.aqav.org.