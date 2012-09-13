C2G Joins Almo E4 Events in Dallas and New York

C2G has teamed with Almo Professional AV by participating in the next E4 AV training and networking event in Dallas at the Hyatt Regency Dallas on September 13 and New York at the Meadowlands Expo Center on October 3.

C2G will host a seminar on MATV and RF Distribution, and feature a number of new digital signage solutions available today on the market during the event.

Brian Minchew, CTS, director of Business Development at C2G, will present an educational seminar on the Introduction to MATV and RF Distribution. Participants will learn why MATV is critical, how it has changed in the last three years, and what concepts must be mastered in order to turn opportunity into profit. From schools to office buildings, and sports bars to residential installations, the importance of fully incorporating broadcast capabilities into any AV system installation is growing.