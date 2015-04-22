AQAV Offers Quality AVTroubleshooting Course

Offered June 13 to 15, prior to InfoComm in Orlando, AQAV's Quality AV Troubleshooting course shares testing and troubleshooting techniques presented by seasoned hands-on instructors who “do this for a living." Whereas the CQT course trains and certifies candidates to be able to use proper testing techniques to verify the compliance of a system, there are a host of other tests and techniques that must be applied in order to get complex AV systems ready for commissioning.

In this three-day class, the instructors will present and demonstrate troubleshooting tools that will help to create more effective technicians, reduce installation times, and make zero-defect AV levels easy to attain. Each troubleshooting skill discussed has been selected because of the impact it has on the successful completion of AV9000 staging and commissioning checklists.

Given the changing technology of our industry, this course is a must for rack fabrication and field installation. No certifications are required to attend, but it is recommended that attendees have at least two years of experience.

Topics include:

• Audio – Poor conferencing audio, wireless microphone issues, feedback, and more

• Video – Digital video issues including EDID planning, cabling issues, and more

• Network and Control – Programming vs. Installation, tracing signals, and more

• General AV – Wiring practices, easiest way to interact with tech support, documenting troubleshooting findings to share with the team, and more

Costs:

• $1,500/per individual (non-members) $1,000/per individual (members)

• Includes instruction and materials, and certification examination.

• Completion of this course will earn the attendee 24 CTS, CTS-D or CTS-I InfoComm RU’s.

• Breakfast and lunch are included in this 3-day workshop.

Course fees MUST be paid PRIOR to attending the class. Lodging and travel expenses are not included. For more information or with any questions, please contact AQAV at 516-281-1185 or at admin@aqav.org.