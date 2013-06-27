Atlas Sound Debuts BlueBridge Designer and Blue Panel Software

Atlas Sound has released the first generation BlueBridge Designer and Blue Panel software packages for use with BlueBridge DSP audio processors first shown at InfoComm 2013 in Orlando, FL.

These easy to use software solutions are designed to give system integrators and designers the software interface to use in conjunction with BlueBridge DSP audio processors. The easy to use, drag and drop architecture makes it a unique solution that reduces design time and offers integrated features including dozens of DSP elements, an auto wire feature, exportable bill of materials, and wire naming capability.

"We had an incredible response to the BlueBridge product line at the InfoComm show this year," said Dan Murphy, senior vice president of Digital Systems. "We are making the software available so that system designers, consultants, and integrators can familiarize themselves with the software before the hardware units are released later this summer based on the number of inquiries that we had at the show and since the show."