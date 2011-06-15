URC Introduces AV Asset Management System

Orlando, FL--URC is unveiling its complete new URC Asset Management System at InfoComm 2011. Powered by Spinoza Technology, URC AMS is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution that enables users to remotely access, manage, and control their audio-visual equipment and other IP-enabled devices at anytime, from anywhere.

The new URC AMS solution delivers several benefits to AV, IT, and systems integration professionals, including AV device networking, remote diagnostics, dynamic asset management, and control and automation.

More than 600 AV device drivers are built into URC AMS.

"Deploying URC AMS eliminates the need for custom software development, installation and maintenance, as well as the need for complicated, time-consuming and lengthy configuration tasks and custom programming," said Jamie Finnegan, North American sales manager for URC Commercial. "Now corporations, educational institutions, government centers and entertainment facilities that deploy multiple AV devices such as projectors, flat panels and in-wall touchscreens can centralize management conveniently and efficiently."

A URC KP-4000C two-way, IP, in-wall color touchscreen, installed with a URC MRX-1 network base station plus URC AMS, provides an end-to-end software and hardware solution that enables devices to interoperate in accordance with the standards of today's enterprise applications. Because it tracks device usage remotely and proactively monitors devices, the KP-4000C/MRX-1/AMS combination increases uptime. When necessary, the system can provide instant end-user help.

With AMS, one person can confirm that all projectors, lights, etc., are off at the end of the day, without going from room to room. Since AMS is built around a browser, an IT manager can control things from a PC or any other device that can access the internet.