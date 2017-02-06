Apollo Ships 75-Inch All-Weather TV Enclosure

The What: Apollo Enclosures is now shipping the 75-inch Model AE7570, a sleek all-weather outdoor enclosure that transforms the customer’s 70- to 75-inch slimline TV into an all-weather outdoor TV solution. The new model is available now, with an MSRP of $2,095.

The What Else: The temperature within the enclosure is controlled with a triple-fan, filtered airflow system that safeguards the TV in temperatures of -4 degrees (-20 degrees C) to 122 degrees F (50 degrees C). The 9-foot, outdoor-rated power cord provides the necessary safety for power in the outdoor environment.

“When we introduced our 85-inch concept in September, our dealer and distributor network came back to us with an overwhelming demand for a 75-inch enclosure,” said Lynn Stearn, president of Apollo Enclosures. “Upon further research, we acknowledged and understood the financial benefits of the 75-inch class, and, therefore, revised our production schedule to produce our new Model AE7570 as soon as possible. With the low cost of 75-inch TVs in the market, customers can now have a beautiful outdoor TV solution for as low as $4,195!”

The AE7570 includes the newest of Apollo’s features, such as E-Z Mount hinging interior TV brackets that allow for simplified TV installation, easy access for TV cable changes, and convenient cable management.

This model provides three internal outlets: one for the airflow system, one for the TV, and one auxiliary for other small electronics accessories. A one-foot extension power cable is included to accommodate internal connection of power packs or right-angle plugs.

Available accessories include a thermostatically controlled heater module for areas of high humidity or where temperatures dip below 0 degrees F; a custom-fit dust cover to protect the enclosure from dust in between viewing; and modesty slat trim kits for framing smaller-size TVs in the enclosures. Three designer colors upgrades are also available with a choice of silver, metallic sandstone, and white.

Also available is Apollo’s line of all-weather mounts, including non-articulating wall mounts, adjustable-height ceiling mounts, and single- or dual-arm articulating wall mounts—all with stainless steel hardware.

The Bottom Line: Model AE7570 is engineered with the company’s proprietary all-weather outdoor feature set that includes a lightweight, powder-coated aluminum construction with anti-reflective safety glass that further protects the customers’ TV and improves contrast while significantly reducing ambient reflection. Apollo’s TightSeal technology securely seals the enclosure and protects the TV from rain, snow, dust, and insects, and the cable connections to the TV inputs and outputs are shielded with a water-tight cable cover.