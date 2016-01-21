Apogee's New Audio Interface Symphony I/O Mk II

Apogee Electronics’s second generation of flagship audio interface is the Symphony I/O Mk II. Symphony I/O Mk II is a multi-channel audio interface featuring Apogee’s latest AD/DA conversion, modular I/O (up to 32 inputs and outputs), touchscreen display and optional microphone preamps. The new Symphony I/O Mk II comes with direct connectivity to one of three different platforms – Thunderbolt, Pro Tools HD or Waves SoundGrid network.

Since its release in 2010, the first generation Symphony I/O has been used by professional recording industry and utilized by a wide variety of commercial studios, producers, engineers and artists worldwide such as Bob Ludwig, Spike Stent, Bob Clearmountain, Dave Tozer, Nathan Chapman and Studio 606. Apogee Symphony I/O was used to record many of this year's Grammy nominated tracks for Record of the Year and Album of the Year.Highlights:

•AD/DA conversion of Thunderbolt audio interface

•Up to 32 channels of modular analog I/O with optional 8 mic preamps

•Original Symphony I/O modules are compatible with new Mk II chassis

•per-channel interface

•Choice of Thunderbolt, Pro Tools HD (Mac/PC) or Waves SoundGrid connectivity

•Ultra-low latency performance - 1.35 ms with Thunderbolt and Logic Pro X

•Touchscreen display and front panel control

•Designed in California, Built in the U.S.A.



Pricing/Availability:

•Symphony I/O Mk II Thunderbolt - Now Shipping Worldwide

•2x6 Configuration: $2295 USD

•8x8 Configuration: $3295 USD

•16x16 Configuration: $4295 USD

•8x8+8MP Configuration: $4690 USD

•Empty Mk II Thunderbolt Chassis (No I/O Modules): $1695 USD

•Symphony I/O Mk II HD - Coming Spring 2016

•Symphony I/O Mk II SoundGrid - Coming Fall 2016