Gepco Forms Partnership with Westlake

Gepco International and General Cable have added Westlake Electronic Supply as a new distributor for Gepco Brand and SheerWire products in Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington.

“When you have the opportunity to work with one of the premiere specialty distributors in the nation, not much is left to be stated except ‘full speed ahead,’” said Mike Murphy, vice president of sales, Gepco Brand Products. “This is an exciting partnership on many levels for both companies.”

“Gepco will undoubtedly learn a great deal about servicing clients within the Westlake market while also developing new products for it,” said Bob Kenny, vice president and general manager, Gepco Brand and Communication Products. “Meanwhile, General Cable and the Gepco Brand will bring new dimensions to the Westlake portfolio to help them further fulfill the needs of the loyal clients they have serviced for 60 years.”

“With everything that Gepco has to offer, this was an easy decision. Gepco’s sincere interest in taking care of the customer fits right in with Westlake’s motto, ‘Service is our Policy,’” said Matt Granard, vice president, Westlake Electronic Supply. “We’re very excited to promote and distribute Gepco, SheerWire and General Cable in the Pacific Northwest and beyond.”