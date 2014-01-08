3M Digital Signage Solutions at CES 2014

3M Touch Systems Inc. unveiled at the CES show yesterday (Booth 30459, South Hall 3) its latest multi-touch solutions for interactive digital signage applications.

3M has on display at CES:



• 42" Multi-Touch Display: The 3M Multi-Touch Display C4267PW (42" chassis

display) joins 3M's expanding line up of high-performance multi-touch

displays ranging from 18.5" to 46". With the addition of this 42"

multi-touch display, 3M now offers professional A/V customers one of the

most diverse projected capacitive display lineups available for

interactive digital signage market. The C4267PW display features 3M's

industry-leading projected capacitive (3M PCAP) multi-touch technology,

the same type of touch technology featured in smartphones and tablets,

that provides users an easy-to-use, intuitive interface and a sleek

bezel-free design. In addition, the C4267PW display features a robust

commercial-grade chassis, advanced thermal management, and the capability

to track up to 60 simultaneous touches at an ultra-fast response time,

making it an ideal solution for interactive digital signage and

multi-user interactive table top integrations. The C4267PW display will

be available for sale in March 2014 from 3M and its authorized

distributors, with an MSRP of $5,899.

• Large-format Multi-Touch Systems: For OEM's, ODM's and display

integrators interested in developing their own lineup of large-format

multi-touch displays, 3M offers its high-performance, projected

capacitive multi-touch system (sensor and controller), the 3M Multi-Touch

System PCT2420PX, in sizes from 32" to 46". The PCT2420PX system tracks

up to 60 simultaneous touches with ultra-fast response, offers bezel-free,

tablet-like integration, and features 3M's high performance 3M

Multi-Touch Controller PX multi-touch electronics. These large-format

multi-touch systems (32" to 46") are now available for sale directly from

3M.

• Multi-display/Multi-touch Driver: For interactive display walls and other

multiple display applications, the 3M Multi-Touch Driver MT7.14 offers

Microsoft Windows 7 applications fast and accurate simultaneous

multi-touch capabilities that can span across configurations of two or

more 3M multi-touch displays. This free, downloadable driver enables

multi-touch software developers to create more immersive applications

that enable multiple users to simultaneously interact with multiple

displays on a display wall without any noticeable touch lag or

interference while moving across displays; or allows a single user to use

multiple touch screens at one time in a workstation or mission-control

environment. 3M Multi-Touch Driver MT7.14 is currently available for

download