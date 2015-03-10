AOPEN and Signagelive Team on Digital Signage for Retail

AOPEN, a cross-platform digital signage solutions manufacturer, and Signagelive, a global supplier cloud-based digital signage technology, are partnering to develop digital signage solutions for retail.

Signagelive software is designed to support different content types, including dynamic HTML5 and full-HD video, giving retailers the full capability to produce great looking content. Signagelive is ideal for the retail space, where consumers are eager to engage with brands and retailers are looking for ways to present their offerings in a unique fashion.

AOPEN is recognized as a leader in ultra-small form factor media players for digital signage verticals and applications and currently has over 750,000 managed players in over 100 countries around the world. AOPEN manufactures commercial-grade media players, touch-screen appliances, and all-in-one systems, as well as digital signage services and solutions. Partnering with companies like Signagelive allows AOPEN to provide added value to the retail market and increase the use of digital signage overall.

“Digital signage software as a service allows retailers to focus their resources on creating their messages and Signagelive does just that. Their platform takes the work out of deploying retail signage, and AOPEN is excited by the flexibility it provides,” said Angela Tang, marketing manager, AOPEN.