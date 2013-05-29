RapcoHorizon DesignVision Version 2.0

The RapcoHorizon Company will introduce DesignVision Version 2.0 (DV2) at InfoComm 2013 (Booth 709).



Under the new software release, the panel-design program now offers an updated workspace functionality and access to the software through Microsoft’s Windows Azure Cloud Platform. Ideal for RapcoHorizon’s network of professional systems integrators, dealers and contractors, DV2 enables users to create expert-quality custom installation diagrams for A/V installation projects.

DV2 features a simple interface, allowing someone with no computer-aided design (CAD) experience to create CAD-like setups of custom rack panels, wall plates and floor pocket inserts. Already a great method of speeding up the project quoting process, Azure Cloud now makes the system available in an instant. Users now have the ability to call up the DV2 report from wherever they are located, including on the job site.

Working directly with the customer, the dealer or systems integrator can utilize the DV2 software’s drag-and-drop feature to place desired connectors directly on the selected panels. Calling on the system’s basic set of design tools, the user can even create a template for engraving. Once the drawing is complete, the dealer has access to an accurate price quote for the customer to view and approve. The dealer can then confirm the design and bill of materials with a RapcoHorizon sales representative to ensure an expedited distribution of the custom panel to the client.