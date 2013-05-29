Tecom TecPodium Interactive with Multi-Touch Capabilities

Tecom is launching its latest TecPodium AV Lectern with multi-touch screen capabilities supporting Microsoft Windows 8 and HD resolution.



"The New TecPodium now meets all presenters' need with the latest technology approach," said Aviv Brosilovski, Tecom CEO.

The TecPodium TPI-12W is an all-in-one lectern with a single control panel for all the integrated Audio-Visual equipment. Now, the lectern has a built-in optical, multiuser touch screen system, employing state of the art technology to achieve high-resolution, high brightness, fast and accurate response with no calibration requirements.

The new touch screen offers extended educational tools for the modern classroom and training environments where the presenter can use all common touch gestures such as swipe, tap, slide, scroll, zoom and more directly on the podium screen. TecPodium multi-touch screen fully supports Microsoft Windows 8 and Microsoft Office 2013 inking features, allowing direct, on the fly annotation capabilities.