Anew C.T. Acquires Fielder Marketing

Anew C.T. has acquired Fielder Marketing, one of Northern California and Northern Nevada’s most prominent manufactures’ rep firms. “I am thrilled to being joining forces with Nelson Brugh and his team. They are an exceptionally professional rep firm. I look for forward to working with both the commercial AV and residential AV dealers in Northern California and Northern Nevada.” said Mark Fielder, founder of Fielder Marketing.

“We see great synergy between Fielder Marketing and Anew C.T,” said Nelson Brugh, president of Anew C.T. “We have an exceptional rep, Deb McClain, in the territory already. Her and Mark’s expertise in both the residential and commercial markets will allow us to capture market share and make incremental revenue increases for our manufactures.”