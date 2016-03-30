ANC & DME Announce Exclusive Partnership

ANC and Digital Media ETC. (DME) today announced an exclusive agreement to integrate TSQS’s 3D Projection Mapping into sports, retail, transportation and event venues.

DME's past work includes Southwest Airlines Rebrand

DME’s 3D technology creates an augmented reality using projection to turn large surfaces into three-dimensional video experiences. DME’s 3D Projection will be integrated into ANC’s award-winning vSOFT control system, which controls digital displays at more than 80 venues nationwide to create an atmosphere by controlling and synchronizing all video experiences from one platform.

“3D Projection fits perfectly into ANC’s technology service platform, complementing our digital displays, video screens, control systems, technology operations, content management and motion graphics services,” said Jerome Cifarelli, President and Chief Executive Officer, ANC. “Working with Times Square Strategies’ and DME’s technology and award-winning production team, we will be able to create new avenues of entertainment, event presentations and sponsor opportunities for our partner venues.”

DME has produced 3D Projection experiences for brands such as Southwest Airlines and Toyota while ANC has designed, integrated and operated digital signage deployments at professional and collegiate sports stadiums, retail centers and transportation facilities.