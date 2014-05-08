Analog Way's LiveCore Output Expander

Analog Way will show its LiveCore Output Expander at InfoComm 2014, from June 18-20, in booth #C7125. The LiveCore Output Expander is a new system that adds 4 + 1 outputs to the SmartMatriX Ultra, Ascender 32 and Ascender 48.

LiveCore Output Expander

Based on the LiveCore platform, the SmartMatriX Ultra, Ascender 32 and Ascender 48 are 12x4 + 1 systems designed for presentations in the staging or integration environment.

For applications requiring a larger number of outputs, the LiveCore Output Expander provides up to 4 additional outputs, plus 1 monitoring output.

The system comes in in three different references: LOE016 with 16 scalers embedded for the SmartMatriX Ultra, LOE032 with 32 scalers for the Ascender 32, and LOE048 with 48 scalers for the Ascender 48.

Ethernet and link cables are provided with the LiveCore Output Expander. Once linked to its LiveCore Switcher, outputs are shared and added resulting in a 12x8 + 2 scaled seamless Matrix system.

The LiveCore Output Expander models offer a downgrade mode with flexibility in the management of rental stock. For example, a LOE048 is capable of being linked with a SmartMatriX Ultra or an Ascender 32.

Units linked can be controlled through the Web RCS, the user interface designed for the LiveCore series, or through the brand new Vertige Remote Console.

Analog Way will start shipping the LiveCore Output Expander in July 2014.