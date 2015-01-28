Analog Way Names Jay Gonzalez as VP Americas

Jay Gonzalez has joined Analog Way as new VP Americas. He succeeds Alexander Schöpff, who led the New York based subsidiary since 2011, strongly contributing to the expansion of Analog Way.

Jay Gonzalez

In his new role, Gonzalez will be responsible for the supervision of operations and sales activity for the United States, Canada, and Latin America. He will report directly to Adrien Corso, Chief Executive Officer at Analog Way.

As a veteran with over twenty years of experience, Gonzalez brings extensive knowledge and experience in the pro AV industry. This will be of great value to reinforce Analog Way’s existing business as well as develop new opportunities in other markets, said the company.

Prior to joining Analog Way, Gonzalez served as Sales & Technical Director for tvONE. He also worked as VP of Sales at Technical Innovation, a premier design and build integrator, and as National Engineering Manager for Panasonic Broadcast & Television Systems Company.

Adrien Corso, CEO at Analog Way stated, “We are thrilled to have Jay Gonzalez join us. Jay is a seasoned and most respected professional that fits perfectly in our new corporate culture. As we share the same ambition for the company, Jay is without a doubt the perfect leader to undertake Analog Way’s renewed momentum in the Americas and help us further develop business in the region.”

Gonzalez also commented, “In recent years, Analog Way has truly come of age. With the introduction of the LiveCoreTM series, Analog Way has demonstrated a passionate commitment to excellence and creativity. I had been a distant admirer of this company for quite a while. As Vice President of the Americas, I now have an opportunity to work closely with an excellent team of inspired professionals. Together, I look forward to reaching many more exciting milestones.”