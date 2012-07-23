BTX Introduces MediaMessenger Digital Signage Kit

BTX Technologies has launched its MediaMessenger Digital Signage Kit, which includes everything needed to set up a digital signage system in one package.



Offered in three different versions—Gold, Silver, and Bronze—with multiple configurations to meet the needs of various installations, the system includes Net Display Systems' (NDS) PADS4 digital signage viewer software, a BTX MediaMessenger Media Player, commercial-grade Philips flat-panel display, flat-panel wall mount, and HDMI cables.

The BTX MediaMessenger Digital Signage Kit is powered by PADS4 digital signage software. With PADS4, users can integrate real-time data from sources including Microsoft Exchange, Microsoft Dynamics, SAP, content management systems, room reservation systems, queue management, and social media. Interactivity can also be incorporated into signage systems using touchscreens, RFID, barcodes, QR codes, and face recognition.

Designed for media-intensive presentations, content is driven to the Kit's display by the BTX MediaMessenger Media Player. The MediaMessenger player is optimized for PowerPoint content, Flash, 1080p video, rotating pictures and scrolling text.

The Gold, Silver, and Bronze Suites are all available with 32-inch, 42-inch, or 55-inch displays, with the Silver and Gold Suites also offering 42-inch touchscreen displays. The Bronze Suite supports basic content including text and images. For more sophisticated presentations, the Silver Suite adds support for video and sound, web, interactivity and Flash. The Gold Suite includes support for presentation-in-presentation, television, charts, tables, PDFs, and RS-232. The Silver and Gold Suites both include one hour of integrator training. An additional two hours of technical support from BTX's staff is included with the Gold Suite.

"Our MediaMessenger Digital Signage Kit includes everything needed to get a digital signage system up and running in a matter of hours instead of days," said Greg Schwartz, president of BTX. "With three different versions to choose from, we offer the right solution for almost any installation."