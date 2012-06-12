InfoComm Draws International Attendees

InfoComm 2012 attendance from outside of North America is projected to reach 16 percent of overall attendance, according to Jason McGraw, CTS, CAE, senior vice president, expositions for InfoComm. “Even though we’ve added numerous overseas shows, we haven’t seen a drop off in international attendance. It speaks to the fact that this is our largest show floor, most comprehensive selection of exhibits and technologies.”
Design Department, Daimler, Mercedes Benz in Sindelfingen, Germany (photograph KOMMEZ, Austria)
- “InfoComm is one of the main shows for us in Brazil,” says Peter Lindquist, commercial director for KJPL Arbyte, based in Sao Paulo. “It gives us contact with the manufacturers. There’s not a lot of them in Brazil… only the very big ones.”
- KJPL Arbyte works largely with museums in Brazil, which Lindquist says are increasingly technological. “Museums are a reference point these days. The technology in museums is very sophisticated. We don't have the manufacturers, the technology, but we have the creativity.”
- “We primarily sell outside globally, outside of the UK,” says William Cavendish, technical director for Pufferfish, a developer of spherical display systems based in the UK. “We’re looking to grow our business in the U.S. It’s a great opportunity for us to touch base with the existing clients, but also because we’re looking for new partners across a range of industries.”
- “There’s always been interest from potential clients in Vegas itself, so for us it’s a really good option to actually see some of the buyers we’ve been in talks with for a long time and actually see how to get these products to them,” Cavendish adds.
- Thomas Kinzel, MD from KOMMEZ — an Austrian visualization integrator and service provider — is visiting InfoComm to support a technology partner, projectiondesign, with its MRI interactive desktop table for real-time decision making and presentation. “This gives us the opportunity to show a high quality interactive car application on high end projectors with extraordinarily high resolution. The visitors to the stand will actually be part of the demonstration,” says Kinzel.
- “We’re drawn to InfoComm due to the overwhelming focus on our core markets and technologies,” said Ian Macpherson, managing director, 7thSense Design, UK. “We’re here because all our customers are here.”