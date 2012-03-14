3D Broadcast Webinar March 27

Insight Media University (IMU) will present a 90-minute webinar titled “Overview of 3D Distribution Formats, Trends and Impacts” on Tuesday, March 27, 2012, at 12:00 noon EDT. This IMU course is available on IMU’s website for $179, but the course is offered as a live webinar for $99.00 USD.

This webinar, presented by Chris Chinnock , President of Insight Media/Founder of IMU, will cover the increasing number of ways and formats to deliver 3D content to end users. This course provides an overview of the various methods for distributing content to consumers and includes profiles of current and future methods of cable/satellite broadcast, terrestrial broadcast, mobile broadcast and web-based distribution. The 90-minute webinar will describe the formats, pros/cons, trends and prospects for each category.

Date: Tuesday, March 27, 2012

Time: 12:00 noon EDT; 9:00 am PDT; UTC (GMT) 16:00

Who Should Attend?

· Anyone interested in understanding how 3D content will be distributed

Registration:

http://www.insightmedia.info/webinars/3d-broadcast-webinar.php

Webinar Contact: IMU, Dian Mecca, (203) 831-8464, dian@insightmedia.info