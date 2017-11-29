Analog Way Acquires Finnish Media Server Manufacturer Picturall

Analog Way announced the acquisition of Picturall, a manufacturer of media servers based in Finland.



With the acquisition of Picturall, Analog Way adds heavy-duty media servers to its current product portfolio of high- end real-time video processors and thus strengthens its position as market leader in the design and manufacturing of mission critical high-performance presentation solutions.

With more than 10 years of experience in the development and manufacturing of advanced media servers, Picturall offers solutions in terms of media playback performance and I/O management capabilities. Based on a rock-solid Linux software platform, Picturall media servers are known for reliability and the user-friendliness of their control interfaces. Picturall media servers have a proven track record of numerous successful installations worldwide and offer the perfect tools for premium AV playback missions and largescale display control.

“We are pleased to welcome Picturall‘s team in the Analog Way group," said Adrien Corso, Analog Way's CEO. "They are young veterans of the media server industry and genuine experts of media management technologies. We are proud to expand our product portfolio with Picturall’s media server solutions. Their reputation for reliability and high performance perfectly aligns with our product development philosophy. Complementarity between our product platforms and applications shall offer us tremendous opportunities to better serve our customer base”.

“Picturall’s acquisition is not merely expanding our product portfolio, it will ultimately enable us to deliver unparalleled audiovisual experiences across multiple AV sectors”, said Jay Gonzalez, Analog Way President of the Americas.

“These are exciting times for our company. We are delighted to become part of the Analog Way team,” said Samuli Valo, co-founder and CEO of Picturall “We have known Analog Way for a long time and have always been impressed by their technical excellence and inspiring professionalism. Our teams share the same human values and passion for technology: this is key for long-term success“.