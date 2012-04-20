AMX Ships DXLink Boards, Transmitters, Receivers

AMX has announced the immediate U.S. availability of the Enova DGX DXLink Twisted Pair Input and Output Boards and DXLink HDMI Transmitters and Receivers.

Developed for the Enova DGX Digital Media Switchers and Enova DVX All-In-One Presentation Switchers, DXLink transports Enova’s unified technologies - audio, video, control, Ethernet and power - over a single twisted pair cable. In addition, AMX-exclusive, intelligent-scaling SmartScale and HDCP problem-solving InstaGate Pro technologies are also onboard.

DXLink transmits 1080p high definition, HDCP compliant content up to 100 meters (330 feet) to and from the switcher. Content is scaled and switched without delays, hassles and limitations traditionally associated with HDCP signals, according to the company.

DXLink provides a platform to deliver an integrated solution that can link together Enova DVX Presentation Switchers in individual meeting rooms with Enova DGX Digital Media Switchers used to distribute audio and video building-wide. This allows content such as an all hands meeting or emergency messaging to be distributed within specific rooms or to all displays throughout a facility. DXLink Transmitters enable content to be sent up to 100 meters to either switcher, and then that content can be sent another 100 meters to DXLink Receivers located at the display point. This enables up to 200 meters (660 feet) of AV, control, power and Ethernet distribution, covering approximately 90 percent of most AV implementations.

“I can’t tell you how often I hear from our dealers about the need for a rock solid solution that can get AV, control and power out to remotely located rooms while at the same time maintaining that benchmark of quality that you could previously only trust from a local connection,” said AMX chief technology officer Robert Noble. “DXLink is that solution. Whether you’re 100 feet or 300 feet away, your 1080p content looks just as good as local. And our dealers love the fact that just like on our local video connections, SmartScale and InstaGate Pro are built-in – yet another set of headaches are instantly alleviated. DXLink is undoubtedly the icing on the Enova cake.”