AMX Conference Solution Is Government Approved

HARMAN's AMX is the only conference room control and switching solution listed on the U.S. Defense Information Systems Agency's (DISA) Unified Capabilities (UC) Approved Products List (APL), the company announced in a statement. Passing U.S. Joint Interoperability Test Command (JITC) testing and placement on the APL confirms the US Department of Defense's (DoD) assurance that AMX products deliver a secure conference room control and switching experience.

The UC APL now contains an end-to-end conference room solution, based on the Enova DVX All-In-One Presentation Switcher Series. With a wide range of models and options approved, a variety of applications can be securely addressed.

"I believe achieving JITC certification for both Interoperability and Information Assurance is a huge success for AMX and their integrators," said Michael Wilson, director of systems engineering for Corbett Technology Solutions. "In my opinion, one of the hardest steps in designing and then commissioning a system is dealing with the strict guidelines of the FSO and/or IA team. Knowing the DVX line is on the Approved Products List makes my job easier knowing the core of the system is already approved. This truly is a valuable certification to have for those DoD projects requiring Unified Communications across DISA networks."

The Enova DVX (eleven approved product models) simplifies audio and video control and distribution for a variety of conference room sizes. Integrated within a single chassis, the Enova DVX includes a central controller, an AV matrix switcher with a variety analog and digital inputs and SmartScale video scaling on all video outputs. Built-in audio processing, including individual equalization, separate mixing for each output, and an integrated audio amplifier, meet the needs of challenging collaborative environments. Several models include DXLink input and output ports to allow audio and video to be extended up to 100 meters on category cable.

"Getting JITC approval is no small task. This says to me that AMX is taking defense applications very seriously and is willing to invest considerable time and effort," said Keith Yandell, central engineering manager with AVI Systems. "In many cases, products not on the APL will not be accepted in a system design. Secure environments require certification from an IA (Information Assurance) organization and selecting products on the APL can help speed up IA certification."

The Joint Interoperability Test Command (JITC) conducts testing of national security systems and information technology systems hardware, software and components. Services include developmental, conformance, interoperability, operational and validation testing. Enova DVX placement on the DISA UC-APL became effective February 14, 2014 and continues through February 24, 2017.