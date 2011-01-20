Symetrix Rebuilds Website

Seattle, WA--Symetrix starts off the new year with the launch of a top-notch website to serve the audio professional at www.symetrix.co. Intuitive and quick to navigate, visitors to the site find specific information or downloads, are seldom more than two clicks away.

"Users will find that navigating the new site is clean, clear, and intuitive," said Dane Butcher, founder and president of Symetrix. "Despite its feel of simplicity, the site delivers a wealth of highly relevant and usable content. A great example is a collection of tools that allow users to perfectly match products to specific applications or venues."

Download free software, explore the well organized "Compare all Products" matrix, access the specifications and images to complete a bid, and search the press releases for a name or two of Symetrix installations to drop with clients. All in a couple of clicks. It's better, stronger, faster.

