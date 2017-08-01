AMETEK Becomes SynAudCon Sponsor

AMETEK Electronic Systems Protection is now an official supporting sponsor of SynAudCon. The company’s objective is to support quality audio education, resulting in a greater awareness of the need for their products in the AV industry.

AMETEK is known within the audio industry for its SurgeX brand of power conditioning, protection, and energy intelligence devices. Power disturbances are a common occurrence that can affect any AV device. SurgeX provides a line of defense between utility power and sensitive electronic components.

The relationship between SurgeX and SynAudCon began in 1995, when SurgeX founders Michael McCook and Andy Benton attended a SynAudCon seminar in Fall River, MA. Pat and Brenda Brown had just become the new owners of SynAudCon. The fledgling companies had much in common, and the relationship that was established has entered its third decade.

“We are excited about the revival of this longstanding relationship between the companies, a merging of old friendships and new opportunities,” said Pat Brown, owner of SynAudCon. “We are pleased to see SurgeX, under the guidance of Ametek, solidifiyng its role in protecting our technologies.”