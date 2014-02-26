iVideo Technologies Acquires Audio Craft

iVideo Technologies, a leading information technology company focused on commercial audio, video and broadcast systems, has acquired Audio Craft, a venerable residential and light commercial audio video company that will lead iVideo’s residential focus. Founded in 1954, Audio Craft has been a leader in consumer focused audio video systems for 60 years and will operate as a division of iVideo Technologies.

Tim Czyzak, President of iVideo Technologies said, “The partnership between iVideo Technologies and Audio Craft will form a leading Midwestern audio video company with solutions for all client types. Between Audio Craft and iVideo, we will have a combined 105 years of servicing clients. It is an honor to continue on the tradition of Audio Craft.”

Greg Puntel, president of Audio Craft, will join the new Audio Craft division as a regional account manager.

Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio with additional offices in Columbus and Cincinnati, iVideo Technologies is the largest audio, video and broadcast company headquartered in Ohio. The professionals of iVideo Technologies offer their clients technical insight and provide all encompassing audio, video, and broadcast solutions. iVideo Technologies’ clients are located from Alabama to California and include organizations with diverse end markets, including health care, hospitality, house of worship, corporate, education, municipality, and broadcasting.

Audio Craft has been a leading residential and light commercial audio video company for over 60 years. The professionals of Audio Craft work with clients to provide high-performance integrated electronics systems that create advanced entertainment spaces. Select products and services include: customized home theaters, whole home audio, lighting control and automation, security systems, and automation controls.