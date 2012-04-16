FSR Adds Three Plasma Wall Boxes

Woodland Park, NJ--FSR has expanded its line of plasma wall boxes with three new units.

The new boxes - the PWB-200, PWB-203, and PWB-250 - accommodate any application where video displays are wall mounted, including: digital signage, conference centers, schools, airports, museums, arenas, electronic billboards and general meeting facilities.

Each new box features an interior with flat sides to maximize capacity in its small footprint, and an IPS knockout capable of mounting up to six single plates. Two single gang knockouts are found in the smaller boxes, while the largest has three with a removable passthrough enclosure for an additional knockout.

The PWB-200 is designed to fit 2-inch x 4-inch stud walls, the PWB-203 is specifically sized for 2-inch x 3-inch stud walls, and the largest and highest capacity PWB-250 features stud-to-stud mounting. All three are delivered ready-to-install and include a two-part cover with mounting screws in either black or white, a UL listed AC back box, screws for wood or steel stud mounting, grounding screws, tie wraps and a rubber grommet. A steel, duplex box is also supplied.