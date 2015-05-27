Altinex TNP355C Tilt 'N Plug

The What: Altinex's TNP355C Tilt ‘N Plug Power Plus Box combines the ease of use characteristic of all Altinex Tilt ‘N Plug units, with the ready access to dual AC power outlets and dual USB charging ports.



The What Else: The new TNP355C is a compact, easy access power solution designed for mounting into tables, podiums, or other furniture as part of a meeting room presentation system. Power and USB charging ports are accessed by pushing down on the top cover—allowing the unit to tilt open. When finished, simply press down on the TNP355C’s top and the power sockets and USB ports are, once again, recessed into the table. When closed, the TNP355C’s low profile design lies almost flush with the tabletop—enabling meeting participants to easily pass papers back and forth without the worry of documents getting caught on the unit’s edges.The Bottom Line: The TNP355C tabletop solution offers dual AC sockets capable of delivering up to 12 Amps AC along with two USB ports that can deliver up to 3Amps of charging power indicated by a green LED light. This tabletop solution was specially designed for use with USB compatible devices. With the TNP355C installed, meeting participants have ready access to power for their laptop computers and a quick and easy means of charging devices like tablets and smartphones.