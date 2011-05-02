NEC Expands V-Series Displays

Chicago, IL--NEC Display Solutions of America has added a 65-inch model to its commercial-grade V Series, the V651.

Designed for use in retail, restaurants, indoor venues, training facilities and corporate boardrooms, the V651 introduces several new features to the V Series product line. The V651 features full 1080p high-definition resolution, a commercial-grade LCD panel, and a built-in expansion slot that allows for integration of NEC accessories, 3rd party components and OPS-based products. In addition, the V651 offers built-in low-profile 10W speakers. Another new feature is the expanded connectivity with digital loop-through option.

"The V651 is an excellent addition for customers that want to brighten their facility with a product that brilliantly displays dynamic content," said Rachel Karnani, product manager for large-screen displays at NEC Display Solutions. "The addition of the expansion slot future-proofs the display and offers a solution for current technologies like a single-board computer. Customers will appreciate the added features in this new model, as well as the increase in size to accommodate larger areas and audiences."