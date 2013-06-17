SunBriteTV Unveils New Marquee Series Touchscreen Model

SunBriteTV debuted its Portrait Orientation of the 32-inch Marquee Series Touchscreen (3204TSP) at InfoComm 2013.



Previously available only in Landscape, the Portrait Orientation gives integrators more display options at an affordable price.

The Marquee Series’ Dispersive Signal (3-M) Touch Screen Technology is ideal for interactive guest experiences in businesses like restaurants, venues and parks. Additionally, the Marquee Series features Enhanced Solar Tolerance, preventing isotropic blackouts in direct sunlight.

SunBriteTV’s anti-glare screens are specially designed to produce bright, high-definition images in any climate, day or night. All Marquee Series models withstand temperatures from -40 F to 122 F and completely resist rain, salt corrosion, moisture, humidity and insects.